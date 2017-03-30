The Windward Island Cricket Board of Control is pleased to announce that the WINLOTT Inc/Windward Islands Under 15 Tournament 2017 will be hosted in Grenada from April 9th to the 16th.

The tournament is the flagship of a partnership between WINLOTT Inc. and WICBC which commenced in 2015 where WINLOTT Inc. committed to sponsor the Windward Island Under 15 and Under 19 annual tournaments. WINLOTT Inc. previously sponsored the Windward Islands T20 tournament from 2010 to 2013.

The two year exclusive sponsorship agreement is valued in excess of $640,000.00, with $200,00.00 paid directly to the WICBC annually and further $120,000.00, contributed directly by Winlott Inc. each year, for tournament prizes and uniforms for all teams and officials as well as training camps for Windwards U15 and U19 teams in preparation for the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Regional Tournaments.

The Tournaments are named the WINLOTT INC/WICBC Under 15, and Under 19 Cricket Tournaments respectively, and will be branded under WINLOTT Inc’s Super 6 Game.

The Tournaments commence on Sunday April 9th at La Sagesse Grounds in Grenada with a face-off between Dominica and defending champs, St. Lucia while Grenada takes on St. Vincent at Progress Park. The competition is played in a double round robin format, so that each team plays the other twice. At the end of the Tournament, a Windwards U15 team will be selected for the upcoming WICB U15 tournament scheduled to be hosted in Barbados at the end of July.

This year’s Tournament promises to be an exciting display of the talents of young cricketers in the Windward Islands. The WICBC thanks WINLOTT Inc. for their continued support for the development of Windward Islands youth cricket which will contribute to successful performances of our cricketers at the Regional level.

See fixtures below.

