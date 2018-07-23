Athletes representing Dominica were in full parade at the opening of the Windward Island Games in St. Lucia over the weekend.

Sixty-two athletes are representing the island at the games which take place from July 22 – 29, 2018.

The Dominican team consists of 27 girls and 35 boys and they will compete in five disciplines: Basketball – boys and girls, Volleyball- boys and girls, Football, Netball and Track, and Field.

See photos below.

Photos: Sports Division.

List of athletes below:

