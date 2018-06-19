IN PICTURES: Dominica wins gold in Beach Volleyball Youth Olympic QualifiersDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 9:39 AM
Dominica defeated St. Lucia last weekend in the Youth Olympic Qualifiers in Beach Volleyball for girls.
Dominica was represented by Adicia Burton of the Kalinago Territory and Etherlyn Lockhart from Grand Fond.
The two girls, both students of the Castle Bruce Secondary School, are graduates of the Sports Division Secondary Schools Under-15 Beach Volleyball Program which was introduced four years ago.
They are presently training to represent Dominica at the Windward Islands School Games and will be representing the country at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina this October.
See photos below of the Dominican team in action against St. Lucia.
Photos by Orisphotography.
