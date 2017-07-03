On Sunday, July 2, 2017, the OECS Cycling Championship took place in Dominica.

The race started at Pottersville Savannah to the Cabrits in Portsmouth and back.

First place went to Jyme Bridges of Antigua and Barbuda, who completed the race in three hours, twenty-nine minutes and thirty seconds.

Second place went Andrew Norbert of St. Lucia, while Marvin Spencer of Antigua and Barbuda placed third.

See photos below of some parts of the event.

Photos: Robert Tonge.