IN PICTURES: OECS Cycling ChampionDominica News Online - Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 1:16 PM
On Sunday, July 2, 2017, the OECS Cycling Championship took place in Dominica.
The race started at Pottersville Savannah to the Cabrits in Portsmouth and back.
First place went to Jyme Bridges of Antigua and Barbuda, who completed the race in three hours, twenty-nine minutes and thirty seconds.
Second place went Andrew Norbert of St. Lucia, while Marvin Spencer of Antigua and Barbuda placed third.
See photos below of some parts of the event.
Photos: Robert Tonge.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.