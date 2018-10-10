The Sports Division in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment will on Wednesday, 10th and Friday, 12th October, 2018 host the 37th Annual Secondary Schools Independence Athletics Championship.

The event is held annually as part of Dominica’s celebration of its independence.

This year’s event will be held at the Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth.

Day one (1) will feature the opening ceremony which will have addresses from the sports coordinator, Trevor Shillingford, the mayor of the town of Portsmouth, his Worship Titus Francis, the Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas, and Justina Charles, Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment.

The activities begin at 9:30 a.m. on both days.

Fourteen (14) schools are expected to participate in this year’s championship.

The Dominica Grammar School won both the boys and girls categories in 2016.

The 2017 championship was called off due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.