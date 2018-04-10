200 meters specialist Mitchell Davis was plagued by a knee injury during his 400-meter heat last night and ran what he described as the worst race of his career.

He competed in the 6th heat of the men’s 200 meters at the Commonwealth Games, now taking place in Australia.

Davis ran a disappointing 21.75 seconds way off his personal best to finish in 4th place in the heat, failing to qualify for the next round.

Davis says he was extremely disappointed with the result.

“There was some pain in my knee, a lot of pain actually, not some,” he stated. “I took a lot painkillers the night before and the morning of the race to get that pain away …”

He apologized to fans, friends, family, and Dominica for his “poor performance.”

Davis said he is going back to the drawing board but first he must allow his knee to recover. He said he will be going to Jamaica to train for upcoming championships.

Meantime the injury bug struck promising long jumper Bavon Sylvain who was unable to complete the long jump event after pulling with a groin injury on his second attempt.

Sylvain had fouled his first attempt and went down in a heap on his second try.

He was taken to the medical facilities, examined and underwent an MRI scan on the groin.

Team officials are awaiting the results of the scan.

Meantime fellow long jumper, David Registe missed out on a spot in the next round.

He jumped 7.40 meters in his first attempt, 7.25 in his second before jumping 7.59 meters in his third and final attempt.

A leap of 7.90 meters would have earned Registe an automatic spot in the next round.

The jump of 7.59 meters was good enough for 14th place, unfortunately only the top 12 jumpers qualified for the next round.

And long-distance runner David Corriette also found the going tough in the men’s 800-meter event.

Corriette, who arrived in Australia only a day before due to school commitments in the United States, felt the effects of the jet lag and despite his valiant effort, he finished in 8th place in heat 2, with a time of 1:57:79

In other news from Tuesday, Bram Sanderson made history becoming the first Dominican to participate in Cycling at the Commonwealth Games.

He finished 49th out of 56 riders in the road individual time events.

He completed the 38-kilometer course in a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, 47.28 seconds.