International Kite Festival, a potential tourism product

A Ministry of Tourism official has given the assurance of continued support for that an annual international kite festival which was held for the second time on Sunday April 14, 2019 at castle Bruce.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Careen Prevost said while delivering the vote of thanks at the festival that the Tourism ministry views the annual event as a potential tourism product and a very creative initiative that they will continue to support.

“We are very pleased to have all of the children who have come from across the island to be here at Castle Bruce today and I am pretty sure from all reports, it was a beautiful day,” Prevost said. “We would like to thank in a special way the Youth Development Division, the DYBT, the DYBT co ordinator, FLOW Dominica, the Kalinago Tours, Ernie Lawrence, Kelvin, the Sports Community, the Castle Bruce secondary School, the Ministry of Education, the bus drivers, all of the volunteers who are here and the media who would’ve been here today to cover this event.”

She said the ministry of Tourism would like to see more visitors coming in to participate in this festival and would like to continue to work with the Youth Development Division and their partners on the event.

“I think we have over ten visiting participants and a number of individuals across the island…….we see this as a potential tourism product. It’s a very scenic area. We are in the Castle Bruce Bay and there is a lot to do around, the Kalinago territory next door, the KBA and we do have a number of our sites; we have the Emerald pool close by,” Prevost remarked.

The international partners were recognized and each received a token of appreciation.

The Annual International Kite Festival which was held this year, at Sikwi Park in Castle Bruce, is the brain-child of Haitian-born Watson Mitchell and is being organized in collaboration with the Youth Division and the Ministry of Tourism & Culture.