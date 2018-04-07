Kalinago sprinter looking to shine in 400 Meters event at Commonwealth GamesDominica News Online - Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at 8:50 AM
Derrick St Jean, will be the first runner on the track for Dominica when he participates in the men’s 400 meters heat on Sunday. (Saturday Caribbean time….. exact heat and time to be confirmed)
St Jean will be going up against some of the top runners in the world, and faces a major challenge
as he will run in lane 8 in his heat.
He says he is looking forward to the task at hand.
Derrick spoke with the Dominica Olympic Media team on the eve of his race.
He said since arriving in Australia, he’s been training hard making good use of the facilities there.
“Coming up to the heats in the 400 meters, I admit I’m pretty nervous. There are top class athletes…I’m pretty nervous,” St. Jean remarked.
St. Jean, the first Kalinago to compete in this event for Dominica, said he intends, despite the top class competition, to put his best foot forward and to make the best use of the lane to which he’s been assigned.
“Well the lane draw is quite interesting. The World record was broken in lane 8 by Wade Danikurk. It’s quite interesting. Lane 8 is a pretty blind lane to run out..you can’t really make your position if you’re too fast, too slow, if you gotta push. Well, as I said the World record was broken in lane 8 so, anything possible,” St. Jean stated.
St. Jean said his goal at the Commonwealth Games is to do his best to make his family and his country proud.
Below is the audio of the full interview with St. Jean.
1 Comment
Just do you best my boy, that’s all you can do