Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at 12:19 AM
The Kalinago Sports Association is this weekend hosting a star-studded cricket team from Barbados.
A Kalinago 11 will come up against a Barbados 11 in a friendly T20 cricket encounter.
The Barbados team will feature cricketing stars such as Sherwin Campbell, Dwayne Smith, Dale Richards and Carlisle Best. The Kalinago 11 boasts of Kershaski Jno Lewis, Anderson Burton, Deon Burton and Kyle Cabey.
The match will kick off at 1 pm at the Jolly John Memorial Park in the Kalinago Territory on Sunday.
