Former Canadian international goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc has been named the head of CONCACAF women’s football.

Her new position was announced at the 33rd CONCACAF Ordinary Congress which was held in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which begins on Thursday.

LeBlanc, whose father is from Dominica, participated in three Pan-Am Games, two Olympics and five FIFA World Cups for Canada and was a member of the 2012 bronze medal winning team at the London Games.

LeBlanc spent the early years of her life in Dominica which she credits in part for shaping her talent in football.

When her team won the bronze medal in 2012, she paid tribute to Dominica.

“As I celebrate my Bronze Medal … I wish to give thanks and pay tribute to Dominica where I live for the first eight years of my life,” Leblanc told Dominica News Online via email. “Whatever success I achieved, Dominica has had a major role in shaping and nurturing my initial upbringing, my character and my talents.”

LeBlanc’s father, Vans LeBlanc is from Portsmouth. Her mother, Winsome Leblanc, is Jamaican.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia but lived in Goodwill for some time and attended Covent Prep.

She has spent most of her adult life in Canada but visits Dominica often.

LeBlanc will begin her new role for CONCACAF on August 1.