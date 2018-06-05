The Dominica Cycling Association has announced that Koath Baron, 15, will represent Dominica at the Tour Cadet De Martinique on 7th – 10th June.

President of the cycling association, Ronald Charles said in a release that Baron will be representing Dominica as part of an OECS team.

“As we speak Baron and his coach will be leaving Dominica today (Tuesday, June 5) and will take part in a series of races, one of the races being over 75 Kilometers,” he said.

He stated that Baron has been performing well in Dominica and wished him luck in the competition.

“We wish Baron well, as we all know who has been performing extremely well locally and in our local races has been topping the podium,” Charles said. “And again that is what we want to encourage, that’s what the Dominica Cycling Association sees as important.”

According to Charles the executive of the association very excited and also wishes Baron well.

“As you know Martinique has top athletes, but at the end of the day participation and getting himself involved is what we are really looking for,” he noted.

He said the team is going into the competition in full gear, “because you will realized that we have canceled one or two cycling events because we see it important that the guys get some time to do some serious training, however, we will resume the competition.”

Meantime, Charles noted that later down this month the association will host the cycling local finals leading up to the OECS championships.

He called on corporate citizens to support the OECS championship.

Charles stated further that the association is also looking to have a cycling village on 1st July close to Ma Boyd place in Potterville area, “where we really want to have a very good atmosphere for the entire family.”

“We are looking forward to a wonderful cycling season climaxing,” he remarked.

Baron will be accompanied by his dad, Levi Baron who is a national cyclist and coach.

Baron emerged first in the racers category of the first cycling event for 2018 held in January, organized by the Dominica Cycling Association.