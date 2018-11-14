Local FIFA match officials to officiate in first international match for 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 11:11 AM
Three local match officials will get their first taste of international competition for the year 2018 when they debut at the ongoing inaugural Concacaf Nation League.
FIFA referee, Chavis Delsol, will be the man in the middle when Turks and Caicos Islands play host to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday 18th November 2018.
Delsol will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Shawn McDonald and Clide Cadette.
The trio will leave for their tour of duty on Friday 16th November, 2018 and is expected back on island on 19th November 2018.
Delsol last officiated at a Concacaf sanctioned tournament two years ago, while the two Assistant Referees will be officiating at their first Concacaf competition.
2 Comments
Congratulations. Dominican football is on the rise!
Congratulations, and good luck. Have a great game.