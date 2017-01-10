University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) student-athlete Luan Gabriel, from Dominica, has continued 2017 on the track just as she ended 2016.

Gabriel competed in her first meet of 2017, the Coach O Invitational which was hosted by her school.

Competing in the 400m, Gabriel completed the race in a time of 59.21s for the gold, beating her time of 59.57s at the UMES Collegiate Lid Lifter Invitational in December.

Gabriel also competed in the 200m, finishing 2nd overall in a time of 26.36 seconds.

Gabriel is in action again on the 14th at the UMES Collegiate Lid Lifter Invitational in Ocean Breeze, NY.

Gabriel, from Bioche, was among two athletes who represented Dominica at the London Olympics in 2012.