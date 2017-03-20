Mahaut Soca Strikers is back into the Premiere Division of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) football competition after they defeated Harlem United 2-1 at the Geneva playing field in Grand Bay on Sunday March 19, 2017.

Mahaut came into the game after they defeated RC Doctors 2-1 while Harlem mauled East Central, 6-1.

They clearly had a plan, as captain Jerren Sebastian indicated, as they piled on the pressure from the first whistle on the lads from Newtown.

However, they failed to get that all important goal.

In the 40th minute of play, Sebastian got a pass from center field and composed himself to beat the Harlem goal keeper and blast the ball pass him to give his team that all important 1-0 lead in the first half of play.

In the second half, both teams made changes but it was Mahaut again that seem more hungry as Sebastian again was able to control a ball just outside the penalty area and his right footer gave the Harlem keeper no chance in the 63rd minute of play.

This sent the Mahaut team and fans into jubilation knowing full well that they were inching closer to holding the championship.

Captain Kassim Peltier pulled one back for Harlem in the 83rd minute through a header, but that was too little to late for Harlem as the Mahaut team prevailed to the end to win 2-1.

Sebastian said his team was determined to win the championship.

“We came into the game and said we are going all the way and must win the championship. We had a plan and all we did was stick to it….pile on the pressure and do what we had to do. We are now back in the premiere and it will be a totally differnt situation this time around. We are just happy and elated to win the First Division,” he said.

Harlem’s coach Don Leogal said his team did not stick to the game plan and they paid the price.