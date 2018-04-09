Mahaut Soca Strikers has emerged as the champions of the first FLOW/Dominica Football Association (DFA) Nations Cup held after Hurricane Maria.

Before a capacity crowd at the Windsor Park Stadium on April 8, 2018, Mahaut defeated Northern Concrete & Steel Bombers of Portsmouth 1-0 to collect the grand prize of EC$10,000.00

A combination of Brad Jno Baptiste, Jerren Sebastian and Nick Anthony, in extra time in the first half of play, got that all-important goal, when Anthony silenced the supporters of Portsmouth who were dressed in the red in their team’s color.

Portsmouth’s goalkeeper Kimani Thomas had no chance as the ball went through him and into the back of the net.

At the commencement of the second half, Mahaut continued to pile on the pressure and should have gone two up very early in that half had Captain Jerren Sebastian not muffed an easy opportunity in the penalty area.

Portsmouth was guilty of throwing away many opportunities, and members of the team have to blame themselves.

Eddie Thomas, Tariq Joseph, Yanel Joseph and Eskim Williams muffed many golden opportunities which they lived to regret at the end of the final whistle.

Portsmouth went deep into its reserves in search for the all-important equalizer but the defense of the Mahaut Soca Strikers which included Kenny George, Wayne Walker and Casimir Benjamin, stopped them at every move.

At the final whistle, it was Mahaut 1 and Portsmouth nil.

Mahaut’s captain Jerren Sebastian said, “hard work was the key to our success…we won the First Division and said that our goal was to win the Nation’s Cup and we have achieved it, we are proud and happy doing it all on our own without a coach or anyone in management.”

Portsmouth collected the second place prize of $7,000 while Petro Carib Pointe Michel won the third place prize of $3,000 after they defeated St. Joseph 2-1.

