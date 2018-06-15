Male & Female Youth Teams set to participate in Beach Volleyball Youth Olympic Games Qualifier Tournament

In keeping with the decision made earlier this year (as announced at the DAVA AGM) to forgo participation in 2018 indoor competitions and focus on beach volleyball, Dominica is moving full speed ahead to participate in the Beach Volleyball Youth Olympic Games (YOG) carded for 1st–12th October, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The YOG Qualifier Tournament set for Antigua & Barbuda from June 14-18, 2018 will bring together a zone which consists of BVI, Antigua, St. Kitts, Anguilla, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada and Bermuda. Fortunately, a universal place in Dominica’s favour automatically qualifies the male team for the Argentina games in October. The team will therefore be participating in the YOG qualifier to gain experience and practice competitively. The female team however, will be battling to cement their place in the Argentina games.

Representing Dominica this weekend are Adicia Burton, Ethlyne Lockhart, Camron Challenger and Dontee Xavier. The teams are coached by Ray Robinson and chaperoned by Sarmarah Corbette.