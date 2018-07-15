Blackinago defended their title well and made it to the finals but the band of Misfits would not be denied a second time and fought their way through to the finals.

The best of 3 sets final would see power plays and dynamism as all but one player from the two teams have represented Dominica at the senior national level. In the end though, Misfits captured the gold 2-0.

Saturday’s games brought excitement to the Canefield location as the crowd cheered on the Volleyballers and laughed at the entertaining commentary of the Emcee.

3rd place went to CoupeBan who battled LimeSquash to secure their position. Both teams form part of the Celtics Volleyball Club.

Along with the medals, individual prizes were given.

Best Young Player – Donte Xavier (Strikers)

Best Server – Julian Seraphine (Misfits)

Best Hitter (Spiker) – Yahn Florent (Misfits)

Best Setter – Ray Robinson (Blackinago)

Play of the day – Delroy Watt (LimeSquash)

Recognition must be given to the following teams for their participation: Drifters, Strikers, Tacklers, White City Classique, Ariel All Stars and Silence.

A definite highlight of the games came when volleyball legend Samuel Daley battled against upcoming legend Yahn Florent. Hit for hit…power play for power play.

The DAVA invites all players and supporters to be part of continuing volleyball action tomorrow Monday July 16th at 7:00pm in St. Joseph when the first exhibition match serves off.