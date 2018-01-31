Despite severe challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the green light has been given for the start of this year’s Massy United Insurance Secondary School’s Under-20 Cricket Championship.

Defending champions Dominica State College are among nine teams suiting up for the annual event which bowls off on February 2nd, 2018, some five months after Maria ravished the island, but failed to dampen the spirits of the young, competitive cricketers.

Massy United Insurance, who played a crucial part in the rebuilding efforts of its policyholders in Dominica, is once again happy to be associated with this tournament which will see games being played at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth, Castle Bruce Playing Field and the Jolly John’s Park in the Kalinago Territory.

Students are now more settled after schools reopened late due to Maria’s passing, but it was imperative that Massy United Insurance ensured this annual tournament commenced as it has been the cornerstone of schools’ cricket development in Dominica for many years.

“We are looking forward to the tournament this year more than any, because it will mean a sense of normalcy has returned for the students and cricket fans,” said Marcel Nicholas, Compliance Officer with Massy United Insurance’s branch in Roseau.

“Yes, we had challenges putting on the tournament this year, but once again it will be very competitive, and the teams are raring to go,” he said.

Marketing Manager at Massy United Insurance, Karen Richards pointed out that Dominica has a long history of talented cricketers, who have dominated the International Sir Garfield Sobers tournament in Barbados for decades, and they all came from this competition.

“Massy United Insurance has seen players like Shane Shillingford, Tyrone Theophile and Liam Sebastien, to name a few graduates, become first class players. We know everyone was affected by the Hurricane, but we are as committed to supporting this tournament to see other stars born, as we were to assist with the speedy settlement of claims,” she said.

The fixtures will be released next week.