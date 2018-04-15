National boxer, Valerian Spicer, has announced her retirement from amateur boxing after an illustrious 8 year boxing career.

The 38 year old who is a member of the national team at the 2018 commonwealth games says that the time has come for her to focus more on her family.

Spicer started amateur boxing at the age of 30, and has over 60 bouts under her belt.

She has received a number of awards, including the prestigious sports woman of the year in 2016 at the national sports awards.

In the interview below, Spicer spoke with the Dominica Olympic Committee Media team following the announcement.