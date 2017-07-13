The Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association in light of its preparation to represent the country at the 2nd Round of the World Championship Qualification Tournament will be hosting practice matches this weekend and invites volleyball players, lovers, sports enthusiasts and the general public to be there.

The male and female national teams are set to travel on August 8th – 11th (to St. Lucia) and September 6th– 11th (to Antigua) respectively with the winners of those competitions progressing to the 3rd Rounds in Colorado Springs, for the men, and Trinidad, for the women.

The games will test the state of readiness of both the male and female senior national teams which have been training diligently since September 2016.

Friday 14th July

Game 1: 7:00pm – Dominica Men’s National team vs. Men’s Mixed Squad (comprising of

talented up and coming men and past national team members)

Game 2: St. Lucia Women’s National Team vs. Dominica Women’s National Team

Saturday 15th July

Game 1: 6:00pm – Dominica Men’s National team vs. Men’s Mixed Squad (comprising of

talented up and coming men and past national team members)

Game 2: St. Lucia Women’s National Team vs. Dominica Women’s National Team

All games are scheduled for the Massacre Hardcourt and promise to be filled with intense

competition and enjoyment. Supporters are asked to walk with a contribution of $5 to support.

The DAVA urges the public to come out and support and to look forward to events and activities

planned for the rest of the year including a Local Commercial/Business League and a Kids

Academy.