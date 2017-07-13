National Volleyball Association ups preparations to qualify for World Championship TournamentDAVA press release - Thursday, July 13th, 2017 at 1:45 PM
The Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association in light of its preparation to represent the country at the 2nd Round of the World Championship Qualification Tournament will be hosting practice matches this weekend and invites volleyball players, lovers, sports enthusiasts and the general public to be there.
The male and female national teams are set to travel on August 8th – 11th (to St. Lucia) and September 6th– 11th (to Antigua) respectively with the winners of those competitions progressing to the 3rd Rounds in Colorado Springs, for the men, and Trinidad, for the women.
The games will test the state of readiness of both the male and female senior national teams which have been training diligently since September 2016.
Friday 14th July
Game 1: 7:00pm – Dominica Men’s National team vs. Men’s Mixed Squad (comprising of
talented up and coming men and past national team members)
Game 2: St. Lucia Women’s National Team vs. Dominica Women’s National Team
Saturday 15th July
Game 1: 6:00pm – Dominica Men’s National team vs. Men’s Mixed Squad (comprising of
talented up and coming men and past national team members)
Game 2: St. Lucia Women’s National Team vs. Dominica Women’s National Team
All games are scheduled for the Massacre Hardcourt and promise to be filled with intense
competition and enjoyment. Supporters are asked to walk with a contribution of $5 to support.
The DAVA urges the public to come out and support and to look forward to events and activities
planned for the rest of the year including a Local Commercial/Business League and a Kids
Academy.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Well Done DAVA…Love what I am reading