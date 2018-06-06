President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC), Billy Doctrove has described the new executive’s first year in office as “very interesting” and a “great learning experience.”

He made that statement while addressing a press conference held at the Public Service Union (PSU) Building on Wednesday, where he gave an update on DOC achievements, challenges, and its future aspirations.

“It has been a very interesting year, to say the least, a great learning experience for me and I am sure to many members of the executive, for many of us it was a first time experience,” he said.

He said, however, when the new executive took office on the evening of May 18th, 2017, little did he anticipate the level of difficulty that they would have been confronted with.

“During my first address after the elections, I highlighted the need for us to win confidence and trust of the Dominican people and the Dominica Olympics Committee,” Doctrove stated. “It was obvious that the consensus among the populace was one of frustration, distrust as allegations of mismanagement and scandal followed in quick succession.”

He said the reputation of the DOC had declined to an all-time low.

“Without the confidence of the Dominican people we would be fighting a losing battle,” he said.

He said the journey so far has been long and is a work in progress.

“It was a long journey and in fact, it is still a work in progress, but based on the feedback and the multitude of persons including the executive members and myself, I can justifiably come to the conclusion that our efforts are bearing fruits and we are heading in the right direction,” he said.

He said that like most other organizations on the island, the DOC programmes and plans were disrupted by Hurricane Maria.

“Our offices were damaged and much of our furniture and documents were either damaged or destroyed,” he explained. “What was even more heart wrenching was that we had just bought much of our furniture, literally one week before Maria…”

Meantime, Secretary General of DOC, Phyllis Baron the past year can be described as perplexed but yet rewarding.

“Perplexed, in that some of the decisions and documents encountered during our work operations were sometimes unbelievable,” she said.

However she said rewarding as the DOC are able to overcome those challenges, “and we are well on our way to proving the Dominica Olympic Committee with the level of transparency, accountability and good governance that it deserves.”