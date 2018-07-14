Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS (r) and ANOCES President, Alphonso Bridgewater, sign the MOU

The OECS Commission and the Association of National Olympic Committees of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (ANOCES) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in the areas of sports and youth development.

The signing took place at the OECS Headquarters in Castries, Saint Lucia on Monday June 9, 2018.

