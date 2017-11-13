Guyana lead points standings after 3rd round of 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day ChampionshipDominica News Online - Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 6:14 PM
Following are the Official Points Standings after the third round of matches ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to a dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points.
|FRANCHISES
|PTS
|M
|W
|L
|I
|T
|A
|DP
|MR
|BAT
|BOWL
|PB
|1. Guyana Jaguars
|46.6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|5.6
|2. T&T Red Force
|41.4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|8
|4.4
|3. Leewards Hurricanes
|38.6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|6.6
|4. Barbados Pride
|23.2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3.2
|5. Jamaica Scorpions
|18.2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3.2
|6. Windwards Volcanoes
|15.6
|3
