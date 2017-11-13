Following are the Official Points Standings after the third round of matches ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to a dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points.

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB
1. Guyana Jaguars 46.6 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 7 5.6
2. T&T Red Force 41.4 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 11 8 4.4
3. Leewards Hurricanes 38.6 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 9 6.6
4. Barbados Pride 23.2 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 6 8 3.2
5. Jamaica Scorpions 18.2 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 3.2
6. Windwards Volcanoes 15.6 3

