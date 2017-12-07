One Caribbean Network 10 Questions with Julian WadeDominica News Online - Thursday, December 7th, 2017 at 8:22 PM
Dominican national footballer, Julian “Juju” Wade, who in 2013 became the first Dominican to play professional football as a striker for TT Pro League club Caledonia AIA, has been catching the attention of the regional media.
As part of its ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between professionals and citizens from all over the Caribbean, One Caribbean Network, has published an interview which it conducted with Wade recently.
Dominica, have historically produced some very good footballers, Beniot, Dewhurst, Bugoroy, Alick and many more were very good and entertaining players, JUJU WADE has evolved from that mold, hard work and dedication will surely take him to the next level.