The DAVA national volleyball league continued Wednesday and on the weekend with only one match ending in three (3) sets. Wednesday brought Club 1 and One Pot Breakerz face to face in St. Joseph. Scores were close in the exciting match up but in the end, Breakerz would head back home victorious, winning 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-21).

Saturday night saw a match-up of two top clubs in the first division and they did not disappoint. Canefield was filled with cheers and even jeers as Signman Celtics battled with First Wolf Security Strikeforce. The ladies put on a thrilling display, both teams hungry to gain the edge over the other. Celtics persevered 3-1 in the end and closed the deal having conceded one set.

With the ladies’ match concluded, it was time for the men to take center stage. No doubt, Celtics sought to make it a double victory, but the Wolves had other ideas. Looking to redeem the fate suffered by their ladies, First Wolf Security WolfPac returned the favour, winning 3-1 in an exciting match of high intensity.

The excitement continued into Sunday when Tacklers and Pichelin showed up in St. Joseph. Spectators were treated to hits and superb defense, ace services and smart play and of course some laughter. The game almost made it to a fifth set before Tacklers narrowly lost the fourth set giving Pichelin the victory 3-1 (15-25, 25-23, 25-19, 27-25). The game which did go into a fifth set, was between defending champions Acers and Club 1. With Club 1 having made its comeback to national volleyball, the team boasts something which many others lack, young inexperienced but teachable players and Sunday was a teachable moment on resolve. The game began and it was visible from the onset that Club 1 had more determination than showcased in round 1. With the Acers team not playing with their usual passion, Club 1 saw the opportunity and forced the game into five (5) sets. Acers narrowly avoided what would have been the most major upset in the league to date by winning the fifth set. Play resumes next week.