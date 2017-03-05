Pakistan Tour to West Indies extended by two T20IsDominica News Online - Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 1:14 PM
The West Indies Cricket Board has announced the addition of two Twenty20 Internationals to the itinerary for the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies.
As a consequence of the additional matches, the series between World Twenty20 champions West Indies and the visiting Pakistanis will now be contested over four matches.
“Twenty20 is an exciting format and this is another opportunity for our fans to indulge in the thrilling atmosphere that surrounds these matches,” said Roland Holder, WICB manager, cricket operations.
“We look forward to fans in Barbados and Trinidad coming out and cheering our team on to victory.”
The first of the two additional T20Is will be played on Sunday, March 26 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
The series then moves to the Queen’s Park Oval in the Trinidad & Tobago capital of Port of Spain, where they will now be three T20Is instead of the originally carded two.
The matches will now be contested on Thursday, March 30, a public holiday, and will be followed by matches on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
PAKISTAN TO WEST INDIES 2017 SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
MARCH
Sun 26
Thu 30
APRIL
Sat 1
Sun 2
Fri 7
Sun 9 2nd One-day International National Cricket Stadium
Tue 11 3rd One-day International National Cricket Stadium
Sat 15 to Mon 17 Tour Match Trelawny Stadium, Jamaica
Fri 22 to Tue 26 1st Test Sabina Park, Jamaica
Sun 30 to Thu, MAY 4 2nd Test Kensington Oval
Wed 10 to Sun 14 3rd Test Windsor Park, Dominica
