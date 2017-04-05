Peace and Sport will be observed by the sport fraternity in Dominica.

In order to raise awareness about the power of sport as a tool for social change and to promote the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) cordially invites all to participate in the various planned activities in recognition of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, April 6.

DOC suggest to all involved or participate in sport, for example, carry and display a white card or wear a white arm band or top ( shirt, T-shirt, Polo, Blouse) or scheduling a publicly announced sport activity dedicated to that theme of sport and Peace.

DOC call on all its Affiliate members and sport partners including the Ministry of Sport to join in recognizing that day.

This year, Peace and Sport will draw the attention of the public to the importance of sport as a powerful vector for peace, social stability and reconciliation.

Through the Media, DOC calls on ALL to join us, and discover Peace and Sport field programmes with others around the world, and learn about the 10th Peace and Sport International Forum online (SportAccord website: www.sportaccord.org) April 4 to 6, 2017.

DOC will also be glad to welcome you at the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, April 6 dedicated, and you will have the opportunity to meet our Champions for Peace, join the #WhiteCard campaign and show your support to the peace through sport movement!

A number of sporting activities and demonstrations will take place in cooperation with the International Federations including ITTF and WTF.

Finally, Peace and Sport is pleased to invite the Media itself to participate by doing something on April 6 dedicated to Peace and Sport.