Pioneers Athletics Club completes annual Fox mile runPress release - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 3:32 PM
The Pioneers Athletics Club has successfully completed its annual Fox mile run on Sunday 5th March, 2017.
The event began at 3:30 pm sharp and proceeded down Victoria Street/New town in a northward direction to culminate on the Bay front “Finish line “being the pedestrian crossing in front the General post Office.
The results are below.
Male Category
First place- Bram Sanderson (4:55.1 sec) Unattached
Second Rick Timothy (5:07.6 sec) Pioneers AC
Third Kelly Pierre (5:33.2 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-18)
Fourth – Malachi White (5:42.0 sec) Pioneers AC (2nd U-18)
Fifth- Devon Harris (5:44.1 sec) Pioneers AC
Sixth Nayab Alexander (6:28.1 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-15)
Female Category
First place- Keva Pierre (5:41.1 sec PB) Pioneers AC (1st U-18
Seecond- Fannie Gregoire Lobensky (5:53.1 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-15)
Third-Shunella Isles (651.4 sec) Pioneers AC (2nd U-18)
Fourth-Maiti Regist (9:20.1 sec) Pioneers AC (3rd U-18)
Bonnel Henderson, Benjo Seamoss and Cejay Fashion supported the event. Thanks to all who made it a reality. The Pioneers AC next event will be on 18th July, 2017 our Bri-PAC Memorial 10km.
