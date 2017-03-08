The Pioneers Athletics Club has successfully completed its annual Fox mile run on Sunday 5th March, 2017.

The event began at 3:30 pm sharp and proceeded down Victoria Street/New town in a northward direction to culminate on the Bay front “Finish line “being the pedestrian crossing in front the General post Office.

The results are below.

Male Category

First place- Bram Sanderson (4:55.1 sec) Unattached

Second Rick Timothy (5:07.6 sec) Pioneers AC

Third Kelly Pierre (5:33.2 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-18)

Fourth – Malachi White (5:42.0 sec) Pioneers AC (2nd U-18)

Fifth- Devon Harris (5:44.1 sec) Pioneers AC

Sixth Nayab Alexander (6:28.1 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-15)

Female Category

First place- Keva Pierre (5:41.1 sec PB) Pioneers AC (1st U-18

Seecond- Fannie Gregoire Lobensky (5:53.1 sec) Pioneers AC (1st U-15)

Third-Shunella Isles (651.4 sec) Pioneers AC (2nd U-18)

Fourth-Maiti Regist (9:20.1 sec) Pioneers AC (3rd U-18)

Bonnel Henderson, Benjo Seamoss and Cejay Fashion supported the event. Thanks to all who made it a reality. The Pioneers AC next event will be on 18th July, 2017 our Bri-PAC Memorial 10km.