The Pioneers Athletics Club has successfully staged its 5th annual Fox Mile Road Race on Sunday 15th July 2018.

The races started at approximately 3:15 pm in Citronier in front of STANDARDZ Restaurant and bar and proceed in a northern direction into Roseau to culminate on Bayfront in front of the General Post Office.

The overall results were as follows:

Male category:

-1st Jonathan Celestine- 4:52.6 (Unattached)

-2nd Damien Lucien-4:55.6 (Kalinago Eagles AC)

-3rd Chester Durand-5:09.9 (Pioneers AC)

Female Category:

-1st Keva Pierre-6:06.1 (Pioneers AC) Defending champion of 2017.

-2nd Cheresta Durand-6:25.6 (Pioneers AC)

-3rd Carla Bunch- 7:34.9 (Striders AC)

A total of 24 competitors comprising of 6 females and 15 males started and completed the event.

Senior OVER 30

1st Lindson Lynch- 5:50.6 (Pioneers AC)

2nd Charles Joseph-5:58.4 (Striders AC)

3rd Winston Joseph-6:35.9 (Kalinago Eagles AC)

Female

1st Leona Roberts-8:44.6 (Unattached)

Over 20: males

1st Jonathan Celestine-4:52.6 (Unattached)

2nd Damien Lucien-4:55.6 (Kalinago Eagles AC)

3rd Nickelson Jeanjacques-5:16.9 (Pioneers A C)

Male Under 20

1st Maliki White-5:58.9 (Pioneers AC)

Male Under 18

1st Chester Durand-5:09.6 (Pioneers AC)

2nd Dennick Luke-5:23.7 (Unattached)

3rd Malachi Cuffy-5:24.1 (Pioneers AC)

Female Under 18

1st Keva Pierre-6:06.1(Pioneers AC)

2nd Kishma Ettienne-8:06.8 (Pioneers AC)

Male Under 15

1st Jarik Parker-6:08.3 (Pioneers A C)

2nd Reginald Jeanjacques Jr.-7:49.3(Pioneers A C)

3rd Javaugn Guiste-10:50.3 (Pioneers A C)

1st Cheresta Durand-6:25.6(Pioneers AC)

2nd Carla Bunch-7:34.9 (Striders A C)

3rd Alicia Harris-Joseph-10:48.3(Striders A C)

This event was supported by the following:

*Jays LTD

*Big Edge

*Francoise Secuurity

*Irvin Harney

*Standardz Restaurant & Bar

*Tony’s Punch

*Reuben Bakery

*Dr. Fadipe

* Pierre Astaphans

We also extend thanks to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force for its support on the road ensuring the safety of the participants.

Finally, to the athletes from Kalinago AC, Striders AC, Unattached athletes, Pioneers AC, and Tania Burnette, Capacity officer and the DOC for making this event a reality.

The Oldest finisher was Michael Lestrad and Youngest Reginald Jeanjacques Jr. (Pioneers AC).