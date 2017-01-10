The South West District Sports Festival, which was organized by the Sports Division in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Constituency Empowerment, took place on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Poree’ Playing Field in Pointe Michel.

Five communities namely Gallion, Kings Hill, Pointe Michel, Soufriere and Scott’s Head participated in this festival.

At the end of the day’s activities, Pointe Michel proved to be the top sporting community in the South West District – winning with a total of 43 points.

Soufriere came in 2nd with 12 points and Kings Hill was 3rd with 11 points. Gallion and Scott’s Head followed with 8 and 7 points respectively.

This means that Pointe Michel has made it to the Final of the District Sports Festival which will be held on February 5, 2017.

The District Sports Festival is one of Sports Division’s strategies to resuscitate sports at the community level and involves competition in netball, volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, rounders and track.

The winning community at the Final will be declared the “Best Sporting Village” and will be further awarded and recognized at the National Sports Awards which is scheduled for May 2017 at the Fort Young Hotel.