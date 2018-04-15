President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Billy Doctrove, has praised the efforts of the national team at the 2018 commonwealth games.

Dominica secured two medals for the first time at the games.

Thea Lafond won bronze in the Women’s Triple jump, while Yordanys Garcia took Silver in the Men’s Triple Jump.

Doctrove says the medals are a symbol of the hard work of the athletes and the Dominica Olympic Committee.

Doctrove spoke to the Dominica Olympic Committee Media team following Dominica’s participation at the games.

The full interview with Doctrove is posted below.