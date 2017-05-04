The Prevo Cinemall, in association with several sports greats, sports organizers, and collaborating businesses, has officially launched its first ever ‘Sports Block’; a place within the Cinemall that seeks to commemorate and provide information on renowned sports persons and various sports.

The initiative seeks to promote sports, in this case, cricket and will begin with ‘The 767 Call for RALLYING Around Cricket’ where sports greats such as Billy Doctrove and Irving Shillingford will be available to meet with the public and engage in conversation.

General Manager of Prevo Cinemall, Vanessa Prevost, said that the company believes in the effective marketing and promotion of sporting activities in Dominica as it is a “key success factor.”

“For any business, sports or non-profit organization, marketing and promotion of your brand, your products and your services, is a key success factor. And this is what we are about; the need for more marketing and promotion of our local sporting activities, our local sportsmen, and women, is what motivated our team, to establish The Sports Block at the Prevo Cinemall,” she said.

Promotional activities of the initiative include; live on air show on Q95 with Matt and Franklyn and giving away of 15 tickets for the upcoming Test between the West Indies and Pakistan; treasure hunt at the PrevoCinemall; commentaries by popular sports personalities such as; Irving Shillingford – Past West Indies Cricketer, Lockhart Sebastien – Past West Indies Cricketer, Billy Doctrove – Retired Cricket Umpire, Ossie Lewis – Sports Commentator, and Beno – Sports Enthusiast.

The main goal of the initiative is to engage the youth and adults in sports and to bump up the support level of sports from the public.

“By giving sports promotion a home on Main Street, our goal is to get more of our youth and adults engaging in sports and many more fans attending sporting activities island-wide,” Prevost said.

According to her, ‘Sports Block’ is set to become a permanent addition to the services provided by the PrevoCinemall.

“We intend to make The Sports Block a permanent addition to the Prevo Cinemall Services, with promotional events being staged for different sports every month. In addition, the corridors of the Prevo Cinemall will be converted into a Sports Hall of Fame, where pictures of our great and upcoming sports personalities will be hung up, as well as trophies and plaques displayed and names inscribed,” she remarked.