If things go as planned, proper facilities for playing tennis in Dominica could become a reality in the near future.

Despite growing interest in the sport, the lack of proper facilities has hampered its development on the island.

Now, the Dominica Tennis Association (DTA), has announced plans for the construction of a new training facility for tennis players to develop their skills.

Speaking at the opening of the National Junior Tennis Tournament 2017 at the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) courtyard recently, DTA President Thomas Dorsett, said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has pledged U.S. $50,000 to the association for that purpose.

He said a plot of state land in Canefield has been earmarked for the location of the facility, however, before the funds can be released, the ITF wants the assurance that the land will be available to the DTA for at least 10 years. He said the association is seeking the government’s assistance in this regard.

“It is for them (ITF) to know that after they put down their investment, that they just wouldn’t roll it over and say ‘you are not going to be there anymore.’ It is an assurance that when they put the money down that the facility will be there for the benefit of the community for a while,” he said.

According to Dorsett, plans for the construction of the facility are well advanced and Caribbean Alliance Insurance is is also on board as a sponsor.

“This (ITF funds) is to assist in developing the facility. We also have another sponsor on board to put down the lighting and so forth, so we are well advanced. All we need is government to lease the portion of land to us for at least ten years so that we could advise the International Tennis Federation to release the funds to us,” he said.

He revealed that a contractor has already been selected to facilitate the construction process for the new facility which, when completed, will enable players to train more efficiently compared to the limitations faced currently.

“We just need a facility, a proper facility where they can practice their strokes properly because currently they cannot practice well because of the surface at the Dominica Club. So we plan that when we get that facility, we can move full steam ahead to get things under control in terms of development in training, in coaching, in sending people overseas to represent Dominica,” Dorsett remarked.

According to him, plans are also in place to give a “higher profile” to tennis in Dominica for 2017, with “bigger and better things for tennis.” Caribbean Alliance Insurance, he said, is assisting.

“This initial tournament is with Caribbean Alliance, and they also promised that they will sponsor another tournament midyear, and then we have the funds from Dominica Olympic Committee that we could also tap into,” he added.

The government of Dominica also has plans to upgrade the sports complex at Stock Farm into a facility that will cater to many sports, including tennis.

However, Dorsett said that the plans of the government are by no means in conflict with those of the Dominica Tennis Association as the DTA is embarking on a venture that caters specifically and only, to tennis training.

“If the National Association wants to go on an all-day tournament or an all-day program, they run their own program; they do what they want; they have their own training coaches and we do our separate thing. That is how we think it should be,” he stated.