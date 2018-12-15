One day after narrowly losing to the St. Mary’s Academy (SMA), the Portsmouth Secondary school (PSS) bounced back to win two football titles – the Under 15 and Under 20 – in grand style at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

In the under 15, PSS came from one goal down to defeat the Castle Bruce Secondary 1-3, thanks to two goals from Davone George and one from Gabriel Raymond. Irvince Lockhart scored the lone goal for Castle Bruce.

In the awards ceremony, Davone George was selected as MVP in the finals and copped the award for best goal while Ajahli Etienne of PSS was the most outstanding goalkeeper in the final.

In the U 20 finals, a 7th minute first half goal from Kymarni Lockhart was enough as the PSS dethroned defending champions, Dominica State College (DSS), 1 nil. DSC have only themselves to blame for their loss as they out played the PSS but failed to score when the opportunities came.

Jerome Burkard was outstanding in goal for the PSS as he made many brilliant saves. He was judged MVP and most outstanding goalkeeper of the finals. The Best Goal award went to Kymarni Lockhart.

Sports coordinator, Trevor Shillingford, said he was pleased with the level of support from the fans and the level of play exhibited by the young players.

“I am happy…I am thrilled at what I have seen showcased and after the hurricane which we wanted to have something for the guys to exhale and we are pleased as the schools go into the Christmas break,” he stated.