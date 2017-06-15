Vice President of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) Glen Etienne has expressed “delight” at the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Dominica.

The Queen’s Baton, which carries a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that calls the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition, arrived in Dominica as part of its journey to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) to be held in Australia.

“We are delighted that the Relay is visiting us here in Dominica as it signals the lead up to the games,” Etienne said.

The GC2018 Relay will be the longest and the most accessible ever, not just passing through, but spending quality time in each community it visits.

It all started on 13 March 2017 at Buckingham Palace and the Baton will travel on an epic 388-day journey through all nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Baton will arrive on the Gold Coast for the XXI Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018, where Her Majesty, or a representative, will remove the message from the Baton and read it aloud to officially open the Games.

The Baton for the GC2018 was designed by Brisbane-based company Design works to reflect the local culture and life of Queensland.