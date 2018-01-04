ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies revealed on Thursday the schedule of matches for the Regional Super50 Festival which opens on January 30 and will be contested in Barbados and Antigua.

The six CWI franchises and Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners will be joined by English county sides Hampshire and Kent, as well as ICC Associate side, United States, for the #RS50 which concludes with the Grand Final on February 24 under the lights at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups with reigning champions Barbados Pride, along with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Marooners, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Hampshire forming Group “A” to be contested in Barbados, and last season’s runners-up Jamaica Scorpions together with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States and Kent in Group “B” to be played in Antigua.

Each team will play against every other team in their group twice with the top two qualifying for the semi-finals, also to be staged under the lights at the CCG.

Two matches will be played every other day at match venues in the two host territories: In Barbados, Three Ws Oval and Windward Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and Kensington Oval will host all day/night matches; and in Antigua, the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and the CCG all day/night matches.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

 

GROUP “A”

(IN BARBADOS)

Barbados Pride, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners,

Windward Islands Volcanoes, Hampshire

  • Matches starting at9 am

Match Day 1 TuesdayJanuary 30 Volcanoes vs Marooners Three Ws Oval
Match Day 2 ThursdayFebruary 1 Pride vs Hampshire Three Ws Oval
Match Day 3 SaturdayFebruary 3 Red Force vs Hampshire Windward
Match Day 4 MondayFebruary 5 Red Force vs Volcanoes Three Ws Oval
Match Day 5 WednesdayFebruary 7 Pride vs Marooners Windward
Match Day 6 FridayFebruary 9 Red Force vs Hampshire Three Ws Oval
Match Day 7 SundayFebruary 11 Volcanoes vs Marooners Three Ws Oval
Match Day 8 TuesdayFebruary 13 Pride vs Hampshire Windward
Match Day 9 ThursdayFebruary 15 Red Force vs Volcanoes Windward
Match Day 10 SaturdayFebruary 17 Hampshire vs Volcanoes Three Ws Oval

  • Matches starting at2 pm

Match Day 1 TuesdayJanuary 30 Pride vs Red Force Kensington Oval
Match Day 2 ThursdayFebruary 1 Marooners vs Red Force Kensington Oval
Match Day 3 SaturdayFebruary 3 Pride vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval
Match Day 4 MondayFebruary 5 Marooners vs Hampshire Kensington Oval
Match Day 5 WednesdayFebruary 7 Hampshire vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval
Match Day 6 FridayFebruary 9 Pride vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval
Match Day 7 SundayFebruary 11 Pride vs Red Force Kensington Oval
Match Day 8 TuesdayFebruary 13 Marooners vs Red Force Kensington Oval
Match Day 9 ThursdayFebruary 15 Marooners vs Hampshire Kensington Oval
Match Day 10 SaturdayFebruary 17 Pride vs Marooners Kensington Oval

GROUP “B”

(IN ANTIGUA)

Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States, Kent

  • Matches starting at9 am

Match Day 1 WednesdayJanuary 31 Jaguars vs Kent VRCG
Match Day 2 FridayFebruary 2 United States vs Jaguars VRCG
Match Day 3 SundayFebruary 4 Kent vs Scorpions VRCG
Match Day 4 TuesdayFebruary 6 Hurricanes vs Kent VRCG
Match Day 5 ThursdayFebruary 8 Kent vs United States VRCG
Match Day 6 SaturdayFebruary 10 Hurricanes vs United States VRCG
Match Day 7 MondayFebruary 12 United States vs Jaguars VRCG
Match Day 8 WednesdayFebruary 14 Scorpions vs Kent VRCG
Match Day 9 FridayFebruary 16 Kent vs United States VRCG
Match Day 10 SundayFebruary 18 Scorpions vs United States VRCG

  • Matches starting at2 pm

Match Day 1 WednesdayJanuary 31 Hurricanes vs United States Coolidge
Match Day 2 FridayFebruary 2 Hurricanes vs Scorpions Coolidge
Match Day 3 SundayFebruary 4 Hurricanes vs Jaguars Coolidge
Match Day 4 TuesdayFebruary 6 Scorpions vs United States Coolidge
Match Day 5 ThursdayFebruary 8 Scorpions vs Jaguars Coolidge
Match Day 6 SaturdayFebruary 10 Jaguars vs Kent Coolidge
Match Day 7 MondayFebruary 12 Hurricanes vs Scorpions Coolidge
Match Day 8 WednesdayFebruary 14 Hurricanes vs Jaguars Coolidge
Match Day 9 FridayFebruary 16 Scorpions vs Jaguars Coolidge
Match Day 10 SundayFebruary 18 Hurricanes vs Kent Coolidge
Semi-final 1 WednesdayFebruary 21 Winner Zone “A” vs Runner-up Zone “B” Coolidge
Semi-final 2 ThursdayFebruary 22 Winner Zone “B” vs Runner-up Zone “A” Coolidge
Grand Final Saturday, February 24 Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 Coolidge
Grand Final Sunday, February 25 (Reserve Day) Coolidge