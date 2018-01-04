ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies revealed on Thursday the schedule of matches for the Regional Super50 Festival which opens on January 30 and will be contested in Barbados and Antigua.

The six CWI franchises and Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners will be joined by English county sides Hampshire and Kent, as well as ICC Associate side, United States, for the #RS50 which concludes with the Grand Final on February 24 under the lights at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups with reigning champions Barbados Pride, along with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Marooners, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Hampshire forming Group “A” to be contested in Barbados, and last season’s runners-up Jamaica Scorpions together with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States and Kent in Group “B” to be played in Antigua.

Each team will play against every other team in their group twice with the top two qualifying for the semi-finals, also to be staged under the lights at the CCG.

Two matches will be played every other day at match venues in the two host territories: In Barbados, Three Ws Oval and Windward Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and Kensington Oval will host all day/night matches; and in Antigua, the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and the CCG all day/night matches.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

GROUP “A”

(IN BARBADOS)

Barbados Pride, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners,

Windward Islands Volcanoes, Hampshire

Matches starting at 9 am

Match Day 1 Tuesday , January 30 Volcanoes vs Marooners Three Ws Oval Match Day 2 Thursday , February 1 Pride vs Hampshire Three Ws Oval Match Day 3 Saturday , February 3 Red Force vs Hampshire Windward Match Day 4 Monday , February 5 Red Force vs Volcanoes Three Ws Oval Match Day 5 Wednesday , February 7 Pride vs Marooners Windward Match Day 6 Friday , February 9 Red Force vs Hampshire Three Ws Oval Match Day 7 Sunday , February 11 Volcanoes vs Marooners Three Ws Oval Match Day 8 Tuesday , February 13 Pride vs Hampshire Windward Match Day 9 Thursday , February 15 Red Force vs Volcanoes Windward Match Day 10 Saturday , February 17 Hampshire vs Volcanoes Three Ws Oval

Matches starting at 2 pm

Match Day 1 Tuesday , January 30 Pride vs Red Force Kensington Oval Match Day 2 Thursday , February 1 Marooners vs Red Force Kensington Oval Match Day 3 Saturday , February 3 Pride vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval Match Day 4 Monday , February 5 Marooners vs Hampshire Kensington Oval Match Day 5 Wednesday , February 7 Hampshire vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval Match Day 6 Friday , February 9 Pride vs Volcanoes Kensington Oval Match Day 7 Sunday , February 11 Pride vs Red Force Kensington Oval Match Day 8 Tuesday , February 13 Marooners vs Red Force Kensington Oval Match Day 9 Thursday , February 15 Marooners vs Hampshire Kensington Oval Match Day 10 Saturday , February 17 Pride vs Marooners Kensington Oval

GROUP “B”

(IN ANTIGUA)

Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States, Kent

Matches starting at 9 am

Match Day 1 Wednesday , January 31 Jaguars vs Kent VRCG Match Day 2 Friday , February 2 United States vs Jaguars VRCG Match Day 3 Sunday , February 4 Kent vs Scorpions VRCG Match Day 4 Tuesday , February 6 Hurricanes vs Kent VRCG Match Day 5 Thursday , February 8 Kent vs United States VRCG Match Day 6 Saturday , February 10 Hurricanes vs United States VRCG Match Day 7 Monday , February 12 United States vs Jaguars VRCG Match Day 8 Wednesday , February 14 Scorpions vs Kent VRCG Match Day 9 Friday , February 16 Kent vs United States VRCG Match Day 10 Sunday , February 18 Scorpions vs United States VRCG

Matches starting at 2 pm