KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – A handy performance from their captain and WINDIES Under-19 all-rounder Bhaskar Yadram propelled defending champions Guyana to a comfortable five-wicket win over Jamaica in the WINDIES Under-19 One-day Championship today, stepping up their bid for a fifth straight title.

In another key third-round match, Matthew Forde and fellow fast bowler Nyeem Young shared eight wickets to set things up before opener Shian Brathwaite hit his second straight half-century to help Barbados formalise a seven-wicket victory over hosts Windward Islands, keeping up the pressure on the Guyanese.

And, miserly bowling from Jemuel Cabey inspired Leeward Islands and they rebounded from two straight defeats to crush Canada by eight wickets.

At Cumberland: Yadram collected 4-19 from 7.3 overs, Joshua Jones captured 3-38 from his allotment of 10 overs and WINDIES Under-19 left-spinner Ashmeade Nedd returned 2-16 from 10 overs, as the Guyanese bowled out Jamaica for 166 in 48.3 overs.

Carlos Brown defied the Guyana attack to lead the Jamaican batting with an enterprising 79 from 91 balls that was studded with four fours and four sixes.

Five of the Guyanese batsmen – including top-scorer Sachin Singh, a former WINDIES Under-15 captain, and Yadram – got starts without carrying on, but the reigning champions successfully chased the target and comfortably won with 87 balls remaining.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/7th-match-guyana-u19-vs-jamaica-u19/

At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex: Forde grabbed 5-38 off nine overs and Young took 3-46 off 9.4 overs, as the Barbadians dismissed the Windwards for 153 in their contest.

Brathwaite then followed up his resolute 72 in Barbados’ first match with a solid, unbeaten 73 from 103 balls that included five fours and five sixes to lead Barbados past the home team with 96 balls remaining.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/8th-match-windward-islands-u19-vs-barbados-u19/

At Sion Hill: Cabey bagged 3-7 from six overs to lead the demolition of the Canada batting for 59 in 25.4 overs.

Leewards however, overcame a crisis of confidence and cleared their target easily with 141 balls remaining.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/9th-match-leeward-islands-u19-vs-canada-u19/

The fourth round of matches on Thursday features: Windwards vs Trinidad & Tobago at Park Hill, Leewards vs Guyana at Cumberland and Canada vs Barbados at Arnos Vale; Jamaica has drawn a bye.