Below are the results of the games played in the Ronald Charles Roseau Valley Basketball League on November 24th and 25th.

In Game 8 held on 25th November 2018 at Trafalgar from 8:15 p.m, Roseau Central defeated SWOT 77 – 59.

Top Scorers for Roseau Central are Mccray Edwards 32 points, Davidson Toulon 24 points and Joseph Hypolite 10 points.

For SWOT, Keiger Francis 13 points, Jevon Christmas 11 points and Austine Nichols 9 points

Two games held on 24th November 2018 at Trafalgar, were both won by default.

In Game 5, Benchers won over Morne Prosper Strikers and in Game 6, Castle Bruce won in a similar fashion over Elijah Law Chambers Thunderbirds.