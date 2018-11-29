Results of Roseau Valley Basketfull League 2018-2019Dominica News Online - Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at 10:31 AM
Below are the results of the games played in the Ronald Charles Roseau Valley Basketball League on November 24th and 25th.
In Game 8 held on 25th November 2018 at Trafalgar from 8:15 p.m, Roseau Central defeated SWOT 77 – 59.
Top Scorers for Roseau Central are Mccray Edwards 32 points, Davidson Toulon 24 points and Joseph Hypolite 10 points.
For SWOT, Keiger Francis 13 points, Jevon Christmas 11 points and Austine Nichols 9 points
Two games held on 24th November 2018 at Trafalgar, were both won by default.
In Game 5, Benchers won over Morne Prosper Strikers and in Game 6, Castle Bruce won in a similar fashion over Elijah Law Chambers Thunderbirds.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.