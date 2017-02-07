Results – White Oak Rum Domino CompetitionDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 12:16 AM
Result of matches in the island wide white oak rum domino competition on played Sunday 5th
In zone A: Dangerous public Enemies 4007 Petite Savanne 3572 Rockers 4006 Tremors 2941
Congorie Warriors 4009 Penville 3475, Fire Service 4021 Domlec Bay-Boys 3630 and one case
4018 Heats 3417
In zone B: Wake up Stars 4006, Stars 2491; Mount Zion 4021, Dolphins 3781; Layou 4002, Laplaine 3493; Nun Players 4008, Itassi Stars 2920.
Matches for Sunday 12th
Zone A: Rockers vs Congorie Warriors in Paix Bouche, Public Enemies vs. Domlec Bay Boys Tarish Pit
One Case vs, Petite Savanne Done Dane, Tremors vs. Heats in Grandbay, Fire Services vs Penville in Fire station
Zone B: Wake up Stars vs. Nun Players in Castle Bruce, Layou vs. Dolphins in Scotthead, Stars vs. Valiants in Morne Racette, Strikers vs. Mount Zion in Kalinago and Itassi Stars vs. Laplaine in Vieillecase.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.