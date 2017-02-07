Result of matches in the island wide white oak rum domino competition on played Sunday 5th

In zone A: Dangerous public Enemies 4007 Petite Savanne 3572 Rockers 4006 Tremors 2941

Congorie Warriors 4009 Penville 3475, Fire Service 4021 Domlec Bay-Boys 3630 and one case

4018 Heats 3417

In zone B: Wake up Stars 4006, Stars 2491; Mount Zion 4021, Dolphins 3781; Layou 4002, Laplaine 3493; Nun Players 4008, Itassi Stars 2920.

Matches for Sunday 12th

Zone A: Rockers vs Congorie Warriors in Paix Bouche, Public Enemies vs. Domlec Bay Boys Tarish Pit

One Case vs, Petite Savanne Done Dane, Tremors vs. Heats in Grandbay, Fire Services vs Penville in Fire station

Zone B: Wake up Stars vs. Nun Players in Castle Bruce, Layou vs. Dolphins in Scotthead, Stars vs. Valiants in Morne Racette, Strikers vs. Mount Zion in Kalinago and Itassi Stars vs. Laplaine in Vieillecase.