Result of matches in the island wide white oak rum domino competition on played Sunday 5th 

In zone A:  Dangerous public Enemies 4007 Petite Savanne 3572  Rockers 4006 Tremors 2941

Congorie Warriors 4009 Penville 3475, Fire Service 4021   Domlec Bay-Boys  3630 and one case

 4018  Heats 3417  

In zone B:  Wake up Stars  4006,  Stars  2491; Mount Zion  4021, Dolphins 3781; Layou 4002, Laplaine 3493; Nun Players 4008,  Itassi  Stars 2920.

 

Matches for Sunday 12th

Zone A:    Rockers  vs Congorie Warriors in Paix Bouche,  Public Enemies vs. Domlec Bay Boys Tarish Pit

One Case  vs, Petite Savanne  Done Dane, Tremors vs. Heats in Grandbay, Fire Services vs Penville in Fire station

Zone B:  Wake up Stars  vs. Nun Players in Castle Bruce, Layou  vs. Dolphins  in Scotthead, Stars vs. Valiants in Morne Racette,  Strikers   vs. Mount Zion  in  Kalinago and Itassi Stars  vs. Laplaine in Vieillecase.