Roosevelt Douglas Primary School new football championDominica News Online - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 11:04 AM
Roosevelt Douglas Primary are the new champions of Primary Schools football.
The boys from the north defeated the St. Mary’s Primary 7 goals to 1 in an exciting final on Wednesday at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
The match, which was viewed by a large and appreciative crowd with support for both schools, produced action from start to finish and spectators were kept on their toes.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
RDPS is the real football boss. well played boys. well done coach Riviere and Mr Dyer
I never realized the name of the school was changed and now carries the name of late Prime Minister ROOSEVELT Douglas, ( I almost said Roosevelt Skerrit). But I never realized both Rosie and Skerrit had the same first name “Roosevelt” . Was that coincidental or by design? Also, it just came to my attention that it was Roosevelt Douglas that brought Roosevelt Skerrit into politics and the DLP. He knew Skerrit was a poto Freedom. and that reminds me of a statement Rosie made when he said he would not seek a 2nd term because people like Skerrit would be a good PM. Was that a mistakel as well? Well it came to pass so he was prophetic. I guess PM Skerrit should return him the favor by naming Dmitry, Douglas Skerrit, don’t you think? but could that be the reason why Dmitry, starts with a “D” in honor of Douglas who caused him to be PM today? If he named him Douglas Skerrit JR. and he becomes PM it would be a name dynasty of the same line of name PM Roosevelt D, PM Skerrit and PM…
Just congratualte the young ones and move on nah! Cha man!!
Congrats well done players and coaches.
Who scored the goals? What is the name of the coach? Was there a man of the Match? Was there any other prizes given to the winning team other thank a trophy? Was there any words of encouragement from any sport official.