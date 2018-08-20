Seventeen students graduated from the Lead Institute, at a ceremony held at the Truth and Grace Fellowship Global Church, on Friday.

Director of the Lead Institute, David Vital, stated that because of the horrific impact of Hurricane Maria, in September 2017, some students had opted not to sit the CAPE exams, for which the school prepares its students. He also noted that the school lost 15 to 20% of its student population, as a result of the devastation caused by the hurricane.

Due to damage to the original facility and several learning resources, the Lead Institute reopened in November 2017, at a new location in Loubiere.

Vital praised the graduates for their perseverance despite the many obstacles presented during their final year at the institute.

“Dreams are like seeds—they eventually push through the dirt, the soil piled on them, and spring back to life… our students renewed their commitment to finish the year strong, and to make the best of a difficult situation… Every one of you, you are the prime examples of what resilience truly is all about… You persevered under the most strenuous set of circumstances, and have completed this leg of your journey—a journey to a better life,” he articulated. “…Your dreams were to big, too important to be postponed… You stayed focused, and you did what you had to do.”

Vital deemed the graduation a testament to the “sheer determination” of the students, to follow their dreams, and to succeed in life.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth, commended the Lead Institute for establishing itself as a part of the Dominican educational landscape, “a viable option for continuing education.”

She encouraged the graduates to pursue higher education, to give themselves an edge that will help them to succeed in the current professional environment.

“Today’s graduation, though significant, is only one accomplishment of the many to come. You are leaving this institution at a time with advanced education, and this education has high currency—more so now than before,” Hyacinth said. “ As we advance, it becomes more and more important for young people like you to prepare yourselves to participate fully and effectively in a globalized economic environment. The competitive nature of the twenty-first century workplace demands that you empower yourselves with qualifications that will give you an edge, and facilitate your success in your professional careers.

Featured Speaker, Dr. Tricia Lewis, urged graduates to follow their dreams, while remaining grounded in reality

“In order to identify your dream, you must embrace your purpose, your passion—what it is that you are good at doing… I urge you to search deep within you. Ask questions, and determine the one thing that you are good at. Seek ways of getting better until you are the best. Follow your dream,” Lewis advised. “Research your careers, the ones that you’re interested in, the ones that you’re passionate about, and the ones which are also applicable to our society, career choices which are very much sought after in the Caribbean and the world.”

She reminded the graduating class that “Discovering purpose and finding a career is not only about financial benefits or the perception of others, but it must bring you joy.”

Joanice George was named Valedictorian, and received awards for Outstanding Student in Accounting, Caribbean Studies, Management, and Integrated Math. George was also the Outstanding Accounts Major.