The Dominica Olympic Committee, in its capacity as the Dominica Commonwealth Games Association, hereby announces Dominica is being represented at the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games by an eight (8) member delegation comprising of six (6) athletes and two (2) coaches in the following disciplines: Track & Field and Boxing.

The athletes left island between Friday 14 July, 2017 & Saturday 15 July, 2017 and are expected to return on Wednesday 26 July, 2017.

The Opening Ceremony of the Games was held on Tuesday 18 July, 2017 and the Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday 23 July, 2017.

The Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be the largest international sporting event ever to be hosted in The Bahamas, and the largest-ever edition of the Youth Games, with up to 1300 athletes aged 14-18 set to make the most of an inspiring and immersive mix of impactful sporting competition, personal development and new Commonwealth friendships.

In addition to the coaches and athletes, the delegation will be joined by the President and Secretary General of the Dominica Olympic Committee.

Mr. Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee commented “The 2017 CYG gives our young athletes a great opportunity to compete with and against their peers from the Commonwealth World. It will serve as a yardstick to judge our present levels, so I hope our team can be competitive, learn from the experience and that they can enjoy the occasion. I wish them well as they take another step in the development of their sporting careers.”

See Dominican team at the opening ceremony of the games below.