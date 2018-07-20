Sixty-two athletes to represent Dominica at Windward Island Games in St. LuciaDominica News Online - Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 10:22 AM
The Sports Division is pleased to announce that it has selected a contingent of 62 athletes to represent Dominica at the 2018 Windward Islands Schools Games which is scheduled to take place in St. Lucia from July 22 – 29, 2018.
All four (4) Windward Islands are expected to participate in the Games and the Dominican team consists of 27 girls and 35 boys.
These student-athletes will compete in five disciplines: Basketball – boys and girls, Volleyball- boys and girls, Football, Netball and Track and Field.
The team will be accompanied by ten (10) officials will leave Dominica on Saturday, July 21st and return on Monday, July 30th.
The list of athletes is below.
If it was me I would stay St. Lucia until after hurricane season. me then.
Good luck guys, wishing you the best.