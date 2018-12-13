Two late second half goals from newly promoted national youth team player, Audel Laville, has piloted St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) to a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Before a small but appreciative crowd, SMA took the lead in the 23rd minute through the skillful Laville whose right footer cannoned off the back of the net despite the efforts the PSS goal keeper, Ajahlie Etienne.

The first half ended with SMA holding a slender 1 nil lead.

On the resumption of the second half, PSS looked a totally different team and created several chances and the equalizer came in the 65th minute of play through Stephon Henry. The PSS fans celebratory mood was short lived in the 70th minute when Turram Toussaint scored for SMA.

However, almost on the stroke of full time, a spirited PSS scored a beautiful right footer through Tariq Joseph to equalize the scores sending the SMA fans into a “hush”. But Laville and Toussaint combined their efforts and in injury time, Laville scored his second goal to send his team up 3-2.

That was more than enough to seal the all important victory for SMA, earning them the title of Secondary Schools Under 17 Football Champions in Dominica.

Sachin Thomas of SMA was named most outstanding goalkeeper in the finals while Tyriq Joseph ‘s equalizer for PSS was adjudged the best goal. The MVP award went to Audel Laville.