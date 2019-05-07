South East captures Premier Division football championship

Sagicor South East is the champion of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier Division Football League. Needing a win to be crowned champion at Windsor Park stadium on Saturday, South East won the game 2 nil with second-half goals from Sydney Lockhart and captain, Joslyn Prince, both national players.

Dublanc needed a draw to retain the title which they won in 2018 but before a very vocal, capacity crowd with supporters of both teams screaming and shouting, it was South East who prevailed.

The defending champion (Dublanc) was depending on star striker Travis Joseph in the forwards, and veteran Uclide “Boots” Bertrand in the defense, to help them retain the championship. The champagne was on ice waiting to be popped but the West Coast team had a task on their hands.

The first half ended goal-less and Dublanc’s first task was over, but they still had another 45 minutes to deal with the South East team and the play mastermind, Dr. Pharaoh Cuffy who was to come off the substitution bench.

Cuffy’s arrival in about the 70th minute of play changed the entire situation as he dumped several balls across field looking for Sydney Lockhart and company. In 80th minute, he crossed a ball and found the head of Sydney Lockhart who made no mistake as he placed it at the back of the net sending the South East crowd into instant celebration.

Dublanc was shocked. This meant that they now had to press harder for the draw they needed with time running out.

Captain Joselyn Prince had other ideas and his 85th minute goal put a further nail in the coffin of Dublanc as the South East team soared home to victory and championship honours.

Gavaskar Charles is the coach of the South East team. He was “elated, excited and overjoyed at winning the championship which they last won in 2007.”

“Our game plan was to go at them hard…nobody can take that way from Doctor. He is just a genius and whenever I call on him, he responds. We went to camp from Friday night and prepared for the game. I predicted 3 love,” Charles stated.

Jerry Morancie, the coach of the Dublanc team, said his team strayed.

“We did not stick to our game plan; we came to play for a draw. We tried our best, but South East was much better than us and so congratulations to them,” Morancie said.