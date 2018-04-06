Valerian Spicer begins Dominica’s participation at the Commonwealth Games as she steps into the ring on Saturday, April 7th 12:17 pm (10:17 pm Friday, April 6th Eastern Caribbean Time)

Spicer has been drawn against Scotland’s Vikki Glover in the Women’s 57kg round of 16.

In an interview with Garvin Richards of the Dominica Olympic Committee Media Team, she said she is confident and positive ahead of her first bout.

“This is my second Commonwealth Games so I’m a lot more experienced than I was four years ago. I’ve trained really hard for this. There’s no one in my category that I can’t beat if I’m performing. So, I’m going to be going out there and doing my best,” Valerian stated.

The female boxer said she’s been hitting her targets as far as training is concerned so she’s in a “good place.”

She also considers working with her husband an advantage as she believes that he produces the best out of her and that they “work as a good a team.”

The significant experience that Spicer has gained from participating in several international tournaments, including the Commonwealth and Pan American Games, will no doubt put her in good stead as she attempts to win a medal for Dominica.

” Oh, I would absolutely love to bring a medal back for Dominica. Dominica have never won a medal at the Commonwealth Games. So, I would love to be that first person to bring a medal back!” Spicer exclaimed.

The audio of the full interview with Spicer is posted below.