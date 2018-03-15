The Sports Division will bring the curtains down on the 2018 Massy United Insurance Under-20 Cricket Championship with the grand finale at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

This year’s final will feature the defending champion Dominica State College and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School. Three batsmen have scored centuries this season thus far and two of these century makers will be in action at the final; one on either team.

Both teams qualified from their zone B with Isaiah Thomas Secondary School topping that zone with Dominica State College coming in the runner up position in the preliminary stage.

Isaiah Thomas Secondary School booked their place in the final with a semi-final win over the Pierre Charles Secondary School whilst the Dominica State College had a first inning win over the Castle Bruce Secondary School in their semifinal match.

The final match will commence at 2pm on Thursday 15th and will continue from 10am on Friday 16th March.

Prior to the start on Thursday, both teams will be met by officials of the Sports Division and the sponsors, Massy United Insurance at 1:30pm.