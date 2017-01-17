The Sports Division will be hosting the 2017 Primary Schools Table Tennis District Festivals over a two-day period – Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th.

Over the years, the participation has grown tremendously as a direct result of the standardize PE programme at the Primary Schools.

As a result, during the last annual table tennis championships, which took place in February, it was impossible to accommodate all the entries over the two-day period. This resulted in the team events being cancelled and the open singles being played on a straight knock-out.

This year, in order to give the students sufficient amount of playing opportunities, the District festivals are being introduced in which the schools will compete in the team events using the ABC-XYZ system.

The competition will be hosted at nine (9) venues and with the teams divided in ten (10) districts; 31 boys and 26 girls teams are registered to compete from thirty-one (31) Primary Schools.

The events will take place from 11:00 am and amongst the venues to be used are the Goodwill Primary School, Mahaut Community Centre, Jones Beaupierre Primary School, Roosevelt Douglas Primary School and the W.S. Stevens Primary School.