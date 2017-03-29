The Sports Division will host the 2017 Secondary Schools Athletics Championships on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The meet will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday with a short open ceremony where remarks will be given by the President of the Dominica Amateur Athletics Association – Mr. Godwin Dorsette and the Sports Coordinator – Mr. Trevor Shillingford.

Day 2 (Friday) will commence at 1:00 pm and continue under the lights.

Competition will be in several events including Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Javelin, 100m, 400m, 1500m, 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.

Fifteen (15) schools/institutions have registered for this year’s meet which will feature three (3) categories – U-21, U-18 and U-15 for both boys and girls compared to eleven (11) in 2016. They are the Dominica Grammar School, Dominica State College, Business Training Centre, Isaiah Thomas Secondary School, St. Martin Secondary School, St. Mary’s Academy, Wesley High School, Goodwill Secondary School, Convent High School, Castle Bruce Secondary School, Pierre Charles Secondary School, Portsmouth Secondary School, St. John’s Academy, Dominica Community High School and the North East Comprehensive School.

Last year, the Dominica Grammar School topped the boys’ category followed by Castle Bruce Secondary School and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School. The Dominica Grammar School also topped the girls category followed by Castle Bruce Secondary School and the North East Comprehensive School.

Among the top athletes were Ta-Jari Prevost from the North East Comprehensive School and Joshua St. Jean from the Dominica Grammar School in the boys category and Romelcia Phillip from the Dominica State College and Tamisha Roberts from the Castle Bruce Secondary School in the girls category.