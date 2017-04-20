The Dominica National Under 16 Netball team returns undefeated following robbery upon arrival in Castries, Saint Lucia. In the Under 16

In the Under 16 tri-series which commenced on Saturday evening, Team Dominica defeated Saint Lucia in their 1st match 43 goals to 23. For Team Dominica, Celena Langlais shot 35 from 45 attempts with assistance from Kayla Telemaque who shot 7 from 12 and Etheline Telemaque 1 from 1.

In an early morning affair, Team Dominica dispatched SJC Egrets 55 goals to 14. For the Nature Island Girls, Goal Shooter Celena Langlais topped the scores table shooting 51 from 59 attempts. She was assisted by Etheline Telemaque who shot 4 from 6. Quarter scores: 14-6. 28-10, 40-13, and 55-14.

In an evening match-up, the Saint Lucian National Under 16 Netball team came seeking vengeance, endeavoring to make amends for their 20 point loss on Saturday evening. However, the Lucians truculent start did not deter the puerile team of Dominica who culminated with an 8 point victory having been behind my 3 goals at half-time. For team Dominica, Celena Langlais shot 31 from 39 attempts and Kayla Telemaque 11 from 16. Quarter scores: 11-10, 18-21, 31-26, and 42-34.

In their 5th and final match of the tri-series held at the Vigie Sports Complex, Team Dominica was yet again victorious with a 10 point victory over Saint Lucia having led throughout. Shooting for Dominica, Celena Langlais was 29 from 34 attempts and Kayla Telemaque 9 from 12.

Captain of the Dominica National Under 16 Netball team Celena Langlais, topped the scores table for her team shooting a total of 146 from 177 attempts (82.5%).

The team is scheduled to return to the Nature Island on Thursday morning having won all five matches of the series.